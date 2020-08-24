Community comes together to bring back K9 unit at Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

RUSTBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has revived its K9 unit.

Last Wednesday, Sheriff Whit Clark revealed the new canine members of the CCSO, along with their professional handlers. The sheriff’s office said having the dogs is invaluable.

Deeks, a Belgian Malinois, Dyson, a bloodhound, and Ranger, a German shepherd, specialize in drug detection, searching for missing people, and apprehensions. CCSO worked with the community to sponsor this re-established K-9 unit.

“Training for these animals was rather extensive and took three to six weeks each, depending on their attentiveness,” Captain Sam Green said. “Also, Deputies Byrd, and Schreiber and Sergeant Layne underwent special certification in order to be their handlers. It requires not only building rapport with these highly trained animals, but learning indicators about their performance in the field.”

The canines will continue to train with their handlers.