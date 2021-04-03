Community members gather in Virginia Beach for ‘Occupy the Oceanfront’ protest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are holding a protest at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday just days after recent shootings claimed the lives of two people.

Members of Black Lives Matter 757 and other residents are currently gathering at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for the “Occupy the Oceanfront for Injustice” protest.

The protest comes a week after multiple shootings at the Oceanfront killed two people and injured numerous others.

It’s been a little over a week since the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Deshayla E. Harris of Norfolk, and the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch of Virginia Beach.

So far, six men have been arrested in connection with the shootings. Three are charged in connection with the actual shootings, while three others are accused of selling firearms to convicted felons.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate announced the Virginia State Police would take over the investigation of the shooting that killed Lynch.

Virginia State Police are now asking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting Friday night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

WAVY Photo – Chris Horne

WAVY Photo – Chris Horne

WAVY Photo – Chris Horne

WAVY Photo – Jon Dowding

WAVY Photo – Jon Dowding

WAVY Photo – Jon Dowding

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office is asking anyone who saw the encounter between the police officer and Lynch, or anyone who has other information on the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information or cell phone video before, of, or after the shooting should contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The officer involved in the shooting, who’s been with the department for five years, was equipped with a body camera, but it was not turned on for unknown reasons, Neudigate said.

Further, another officer that was a witness to the shooting was a plainclothes detective.

A seventh man is accused of hitting a police officer with his car as he fled the area.