RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Forty-five new jobs are coming to Mecklenburg County after Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that a company that produces fibers for the textile industry and processes hemp and other agricultural products will be making its home at the former Kinderton Distribution Center building.

According to a statement from Gov. Youngkin’s Office on Nov. 2, plans have been set for FyberX Holdings, a company that develops technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, to invest $17.5 million to establish its headquarters and production operation in Mecklenburg County.

“This industry is an emerging market in the United States, and I welcome the opening of the headquarters of FyberX which will unlock its growth potential in the Commonwealth,” Gov. Youngkin said. “This industry provides a sustainable alternative for industrial and consumer products that will also bring economic benefits to Virginia communities and farmers, and we look forward to a successful partnership with FyberX.”

The company’s new facility is expected to create 45 agricultural jobs and potentially generate additional crops for local farmers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ben Young, the CEO of FyberX, said in a statement that he hopes his company’s development of industrial hemp fiber will have positive economic effects on a variety of industries, including textiles, construction, automotive, packaging and bioplastics.

“The Mecklenburg County facility and anticipated future facilities across the South East of the United States will expand the availability of domestically grown and processed hemp fiber while simultaneously providing a substantial economic benefit to not only Southern Virginia, but its neighboring states,” Young said.