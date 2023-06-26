Two offshore wind turbines, which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va., are seen, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

The "site characterization of offshore wind developments" comes just ahead of a $9.8B Dominion wind farm project set to begin in 2024

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A global company specializing in geological data analysis is expanding its operations in Virginia just ahead of a multi-billion dollar wind farm project that begins construction off the Virginia Beach coast in 2024.

Fugro, a Netherlands-based operation, has been chosen to expand its Americas Center of Expertise for Offshore Wind in the city of Norfolk. The company officially secured the offshore wind development analysis program in February 2023, at which point fieldwork was set to begin in the second quarter of 2023.

“Virginia is poised to become the market leader in offshore wind technology, development, and deployment, and the expansion of Fugro’s Americas Center of Expertise for the industry in the City of Norfolk will advance energy innovation in the Commonwealth and in the U.S.,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a statement. “We are committed to a strategy to ensure a reliable, affordable, and clean energy economy of tomorrow for Virginians, and Fugro’s research on offshore wind development aids our efforts while also creating new, high-quality jobs.”

The wind research program was created to analyze the offshore wind project site on Virginia’s East Coast, aiming to provide, “critical information about seafloor and environmental conditions to guide safe and efficient project planning, design, and construction activities,” to mitigate risks during project design, construction and operation.

Fugro will begin analyzing data off Virginia’s coast just one year before work is scheduled to begin on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project — a 9.8 billion offshore wind farm project spearheaded by Dominion Energy.

Dominion plans to begin construction on the 176-turbine, 2,567-megawatt project 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach in 2024. In addition to nearly 200 turbines anchored to the seafloor, the CVOW venture will require three offshore substations, undersea cables and new onshore transmission infrastructure to deliver emissions-free wind power to homes and businesses, according to Dominion.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission has formerly quantified the multi-billion dollar project as the “single largest project in Dominion’s history.” The project is expected to generate enough clean energy to power up to 660,000 homes.

The Fugro company expansion is expected to create an additional 15 jobs in Virginia.

In 2022, the company reported seeing overall revenue growth of 14.8% and a margin expansion of 6.1%. Fugro CEO Mark Heine noted a “particularly high demand” for offshore wind site characterization solutions akin to the one set to begin in Norfolk, and the company reported an overall 40% increase in offshore wind revenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The rapid growth provides many opportunities, but also comes with challenges, as supply chains and legislative frameworks are still being developed,” Heine continued. “While offshore wind developments are gearing up, we also see renewed interest in traditional energy sources, in particular gas, to support energy security, which is high on the agenda of many countries.”