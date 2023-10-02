CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The State Fair of Virginia is responding to reports of unsafe ride conditions after pictures and videos surfaced online of a woman and at least two children getting stuck on a rollercoaster called “RipTide.” 8News obtained a video of the frightening moments that occurred Sunday, Oct. 1.

Witnesses told 8News they saw a loose cable before the ride departed, and moments later the ride stopped. In the video, inspectors can then be seen climbing to the top of the ride before the passengers are removed.

“My kids had just gotten off of that ride… this was the cart right behind them,” said one concerned fair-goer. “It was a cable hanging and we saw it. It went up and was just stuck. They were up there for like an hour.”

Another witness wrote: “The cable snapped and now the workers are trying to get these people to get out all the way in the air. SMH!”

The State Fair of Virginia is responding to reports of unsafe ride conditions after pictures and videos surfaced online of a woman and at least two children getting stuck on a rollercoaster called “RipTide.” 8News obtained a video of the frightening moments that occurred Sunday, Oct. 1.

The State Fair of Virginia is responding to reports of unsafe ride conditions after pictures and videos surfaced online of a woman and at least two children getting stuck on a rollercoaster called “RipTide.” 8News obtained a video of the frightening moments that occurred Sunday, Oct. 1.

8News reached out to a spokesperson for the fair who acknowledged the situation but maintained that all state safety protocols were followed. The spokesperson was unable to confirm how long the ride was under inspection after the incident but did confirm it resumed operation the same day.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

However, this was not the only reported issue at the fair this year.

On Friday, Sep. 29, investigators responded to a ride called “The Storm” after a child reportedly maneuvered out of the seat and was subsequently injured by the ride.

According to the incident report, the child received first aid at the scene before being transported to the VCU Medical Center Trauma Center. The report states that after a thorough investigation, there was “no evidence of ride malfunction or negligence on the part of the ride operator.”

The report continued on to say that all requirements found within the Virginia State Code were met and exceeded.

Find the full report for the Sept. 29 incident below.