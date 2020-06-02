ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC/WJLA) — A Confederate statue has been removed in Virginia.
Amid protest of racial inequality and police brutality around the United States and throughout the commonwealth, a confederate soldier statue in Old town Alexandria was taken down Tuesday morning.
ABC-affiliate WJLA reports the statue of the soldier with his back facing north on Washington Street dates back to 1889. According to the Associated Press, the United Daughters of the Confederacy are responsible for removing the statue.
A spokesman for the city of Alexandria told the AP that the United Daughters of the Confederacy notified the city Monday that it would remove the statue, and that Alexandria’s only role was to provide traffic support.
This comes after the United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters in Richmond was vandalized and set ablaze during a weekend of violent riots. It was not specified if the removal of statue was in direct response to the weekend’s protests.
Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said on Twitter, “Alexandria, like all great cities, is constantly changing and evolving.”
LATEST HEADLINES:
- NFL tells teams they must hold training camps at home
- Live updates: National Guard troops in Richmond ahead of planned protest outside state Capitol
- The Red Cross is changing its policy on blood donations for gay and bisexual men
- Dominion urges voluntary utility disconnect ban extension
- Confederate statue in Old Towne Alexandria removed