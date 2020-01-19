Congressman McEachin named Honorary Tuskegee Airman

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04), was named an honorary Tuskegee Airman by the Howard Baugh Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this red jacket today,” said the Congressman.

The Howard Baugh Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen (HBC-TAI) is one of 56 nationwide chapters of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

The chapter is named after Petersburg native, decorated WWII Fighter Pilot, and Original Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Howard Baugh.

The group was established in 1972 with the mission of honoring the accomplishments and preserving the legacy of the African American men and women who participated in the aircrew and operations support training conducted at Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama during WWII.

I know that it is truly a singular honor. This jacket symbolizes those who were willing to fight for their country, despite being treated as second class citizens, and whose willingness to do so created a lasting legacy that moved us one more step away from segregation and bigotry. I will use that legacy and the significance of this jacket to continue to fight for what is right.” CONGRESSMAN A. DONALD MCEACHIN

