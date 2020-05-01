Congresswoman to answer COVID-19 questions from Central Virginia children during virtual town hall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a virtual town hall meeting this afternoon to answer questions from Central Virginia children ‘navigating the changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.’
According to a news release from Spanberger’s staff, Central Virginia children will have the opportunity to speak with the congresswoman about altered school routines, separation from friends and other top-coronavirus topics.
“This virtual town hall will be an opportunity for me to hear directly from my younger constituents, Central Virginia’s children. I look forward to hearing and answering their questions, discussing what I have been doing to help others during this crisis, what they have been doing to adjust to the changes in our day-to-day lives, and other issues of interest to them. I hope parents and teachers will encourage their children to join the town hall and participate in this civic discussion,” Spanberger said.
If you would like to submit a question, click here and register.
The virtual town hall will be hosted on zoom from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can watch it on the 8News Facebook page.