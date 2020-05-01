Congresswoman to answer COVID-19 questions from Central Virginia children during virtual town hall

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2019, file photo, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. walks to a closed Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. There’s another squad in Washington besides Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive allies. The alterna-squad is a group of first-term female representatives with national security backgrounds who flipped Republican seats last year and matter most on questions of impeachment and Democratic control. And for Spanberger and her allies, calling for Trump’s ouster is politically perilous. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a virtual town hall meeting this afternoon to answer questions from Central Virginia children ‘navigating the changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.’

According to a news release from Spanberger’s staff, Central Virginia children will have the opportunity to speak with the congresswoman about altered school routines, separation from friends and other top-coronavirus topics.

“This virtual town hall will be an opportunity for me to hear directly from my younger constituents, Central Virginia’s children. I look forward to hearing and answering their questions, discussing what I have been doing to help others during this crisis, what they have been doing to adjust to the changes in our day-to-day lives, and other issues of interest to them. I hope parents and teachers will encourage their children to join the town hall and participate in this civic discussion,” Spanberger said.

If you would like to submit a question, click here and register.

The virtual town hall will be hosted on zoom from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can watch it on the 8News Facebook page.