ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you know a musically talented teen? Virginia teens have the opportunity to create a jingle — a short song or tune — about safe driving for the holidays in a chance to win up to $500.

The contest — sponsored by State Police, Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, State Farm and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) — is an effort to reduce teen fatalities during what has become a high-risk period for young drivers, according to organizers.

This comes after the DMV reported 17 teens between the ages of 15 and 19 have died in vehicle crashes in Virginia over the past three years during the month of December.

During the same time period, the DMV also said drivers aged 15 to 19 accounted for 4,245 crashes and 14 fatal crashes in the state during December. Many of the fatalities occurred when teens were on break for December holidays.

Participants in the contest must be between ages 11 and 19 to enter. Teens can enter the contest individually and/or as part of a school club or youth group.

Jingle entries must be videos that are 30 seconds long or shorter. Submissions can be sent until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The top six jingles in the middle school and high school division will be shared on the Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety’s website for public voting between Monday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 14.

The winning jingle in both divisions will be announced on Friday, Dec. 15 and will be shared on social media throughout December holidays to remind students to buckle up and drive safely.

The winning jingle in the high school division will receive a $500 cash prize; second place will receive $200 and third will receive $100.

The winning middle school jingle will receive $200 with second place being awarded $100 and third place $50.

Anyone looking for jingle guidelines, information about the winner selection process and prize information can visit the Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety’s website.