FORT WALKER, Va. (WRIC) — Prescribed burns will be conducted at United States Army Garrison Fort Walker on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. until dusk.

Prescribed burns or prescribed fires are the controlled application of a fire by a team of fire experts conducted under specific weather conditions in an effort to restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The objective of fire experts this week will be to reduce fuel load and control vegetation for accessibility to the site.

Officials warn smoke may obscure or cloud vision on Route 301 between the areas of Bowling Green and Port Royal.