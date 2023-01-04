LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is seeking assistance from the public in locating a convicted sex offender on the run out of Lunenburg County.

Cody Dallas Garcia, 19, is wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender. He was originally convicted of aggravated sexual battery in April 2018.

According to police, Garcia was previously living in the town of Victoria in Lunenburg County but has since gone on the run and failed to register a new address — as required by state law and the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

Police describe Garcia as a 6-foot-5-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Garcia is known to have connections in Lunenburg and Halifax Counties, as well as the Midlothian area of Chesterfield County, according to police. He was recently seen in the Clarksville area of Mecklenburg County and in Henderson, North Carolina.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police using the “Tips” link under his arrest photo on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry page.