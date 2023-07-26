COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says they had to euthanize a 9-year-old stallion after it was hit by a vehicle.

According to a Facebook post, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund received a call that a horse had not moved for some time and was not putting any pressure on its front left leg.

A staff member was then able to locate 9-year-old Thicket and aside from also noticing his unwillingness to move, the staff member saw pieces of a vehicle on the road where he was laying.

Thicket was removed from the wild to be examined and it was found that he had badly fractured his elbow, and also had severe lacerations on his shoulder and face. These injuries are consistent with a vehicle crash.

The organization says that due to the extent of his injuries, they made the decision to euthanize Thicket.

Deputies did knock on the doors of houses surrounding the area where Thicket was found, but none of them had any outdoor surveillance cameras that would have captured the incident and no one said they saw what happened.