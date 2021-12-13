Coronavirus cases in Virginia surpass 1 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Coronavirus cases in the commonwealth have surpassed one million, according to Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 data.

In total, VDH reports 1,000,694 cases of the virus, which includes probable cases or those symptomatic with known exposures to COVID-19, as of Monday, Dec. 13.

The same data reports 40,300 hospitalizations from the virus and a total of 14,957 deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 734,937 cases and 12,547 deaths are related to the virus.

The VDH reports 265,757 of the total coronavirus cases as “probable.” The department also lists 2,410 deaths in the same category.

Virginia Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard

Meanwhile, the department says the seven-day testing positivity rate for all types of COVID-19 tests has increased from 8.1 percent to 8.7 percent over the past 96 hours.

VDH has been tracking coronavirus data in Virginia since early March 2020 when the first case of COVID-19 was reported.

Last week, the VDH reported the first case of the Omicron variant in the commonwealth.

Omicron, one of the latest COVID-19 variants identified by experts is said to possibly spread more easily than other variants. Another concern is that people who previously contracted the virus may not have as much protection against infection with Omicron. However, the VDH said there is no evidence that the Omicron cases are any more severe than other variants.