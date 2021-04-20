Coronavirus update: 1,236 new COVID cases reported; 2.1 Virginians fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, April 20:

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,236 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 648,347 COVID-19 cases and 10,625 deaths.

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,092 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 280 of those patients in the ICU. There are 127 people currently on a ventilator.

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 78,077 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.4 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 20, 25.4% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments. Dinwiddie County is holding a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is happening at the Eastside Community Center for residents 18 and older. Appointments are required.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 19, the college has reported:

42 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 students are in isolation on campus.

5 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 19, here is what the college has reported:

4 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

25,652 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia