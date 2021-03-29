Coronavirus update: 15% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, March 29:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,143 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 616,509.
The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,219. The state’s positivity rate increased slightly to 5.8%.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
- Thursday, April 1: Second Baptist Church, 2200 Broad Rock Blvd from 1 to 3 p.m.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 3,590,553 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 29.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 28.1%.
A total of 1,278,643 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 59,538 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,157 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,043 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 225 are in the ICU and 130 are on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 26, the college has reported:
- 53 active student cases and 15 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 students is in isolation on campus.
- 16 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 26, here is what the college has reported:
- 10 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 19,699 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 448 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 25,310 cases, 394 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,522 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,329 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,492 cases, 76 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,655 cases, 243 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,967 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,310 cases, 21 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,274 cases, 147 deaths
- Henrico County: 23,073 cases, 568 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,384 cases, 14 death
- Powhatan County: 1,769 cases, 11 deaths