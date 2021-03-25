Coronavirus update: 1,559 new COVID-19 cases; Testing locations in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, March 25:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,559 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 610,263.

The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,147. The state’s positivity rate at 5.5%.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND

Thursday, March 25: Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 1: Second Baptist Church, 2200 Broad Rock Blvd from 1 to 3 p.m.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 3,226,713 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 24.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 25.1%.

A total of 1,167,307 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 50,358 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,850 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 973 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 219 are in the ICU and 131 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of March 24, the college has reported:

52 active student cases and 16 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 student is in isolation on campus.

3 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of March 24, here is what the college has reported:

4 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

18,816 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia