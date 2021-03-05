Coronavirus update: 16.5% of Virginia’s population vaccinated with at least one dose

FILE – In this Dec. 23, 2020, file photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a Sinovac worker checks the labeling on vials of COVID-19 vaccines on a packaging line in Beijing. With just four of China’s many vaccine makers claiming they are able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year, a large part of the world’s population will end up inoculated not with Western vaccines boasting headline-grabbing efficacy rates, but with China’s traditionally made shots. (Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, March 5:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,652 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 583,060. The state’s COVID-19 deaths also increased to 9,428.

There was a decrease in the positivity rate, it is now at 6.3%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 47,561 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,222 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 254 are in the ICU and 250 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 2,175,489 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 5.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 16.5%.

A total of 763,439 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 53,604 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of March 4, the college has reported:

46 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students are in isolation on campus.

18 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of March 3, here is what the college has reported:

9 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

13,441 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

