Coronavirus update: 16.5% of Virginia’s population vaccinated with at least one dose

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, March 5:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,652 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 583,060. The state’s COVID-19 deaths also increased to 9,428.
There was a decrease in the positivity rate, it is now at 6.3%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 47,561 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,222 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 254 are in the ICU and 250 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,175,489 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 5.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 16.5%.
A total of 763,439 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 53,604 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 4, the college has reported:
- 46 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 7 students are in isolation on campus.
- 18 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 3, here is what the college has reported:
- 9 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 13,441 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 410 cases, 12 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 23,812 cases, 356 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,386 cases, 46 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,145 cases, 54 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,220 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,971 cases, 214 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,825 cases, 33 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,225 cases, 17 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,782 cases, 138 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,639cases, 537 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,258 cases, 12 death
- Powhatan County: 1,661 cases, 10 deaths
