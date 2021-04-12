Coronavirus update: 21.3% of Virginia’s population is fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, April 12:

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 74,909 doses into arms each day on average, an increase of nearly 20,000 from this time last month. According to the state’s health department, more than 4.7 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 12, 21.3% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,310 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 636,862 COVID-19 cases and 10,486 deaths.

As of Monday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,046 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 249 of those patients in the ICU. There are 129 people currently on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 9, the college has reported:

45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

8 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 9, here is what the college has reported:

16 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

23,345 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia