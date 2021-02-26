Coronavirus update: 234 new COVID-19 deaths reported — highest number since pandemic started

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, February 26:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the highest number of deaths today since the pandemic started last year. VDH reported an increase of 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the Commonwealth to 8,197.
The state’s COVID-19 cases also increased by 1,657. The new state total is 572,639.
There was a slight change in the positivity rate, it is now at 7.8%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 46,568 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,488 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 313 are in the ICU and 187 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,781,339 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 26.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 14.0%.
A total of 587,990 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 33,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 25, the college has reported:
- 57 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 14 students are in isolation on campus.
- 27 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 24, here is what the college has reported:
- 11 current active COVID-19 cases
- January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6%
- 11,475 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 397 cases, 11 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 23,402 cases, 287 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,336 cases, 41 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,077 cases, 35 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,114 cases, 46 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,747 cases, 179 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,784 cases, 25 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,204 cases, 12 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,620 cases, 121 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,234 cases, 455 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,234 cases, 11 death
- Powhatan County: 1,636 cases, 8 deaths
- If cleared for emergency use, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would offer a one-dose option that could help speed vaccinations, tamp down a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people in the U.S. and stay ahead of a mutating virus.
- Doctors say it looks like mask-wearing will last much longer than originally anticipated, this comes as a new vaccine may be on the market by next month.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials and is now likely on its way to emergency authorization.
- Henrico and Richmond launch faith-based pilot program, vaccinate 2,000 seniors in underrepresented populations in three daysA new faith-based vaccination program has been initiated by Henrico County and Richmond City leaders to identify underrepresented populations who need information on how to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Many have asked whether you can get COVID-19 in between vaccine doses. The answer is yes.
- “The longer one waits not getting vaccinated, the better chance the virus has to get a variant or a mutation.”
- Walmart to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics off-site, other pharmacies in Va. to hold mostly in-store vaccinationsWalmart is taking a different approach for COVID-19 vaccinations.
- A doctor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham believes the United States could reach herd immunity in the fight against COVID-19 in late spring or early summer.