Coronavirus update: 234 new COVID-19 deaths reported — highest number since pandemic started

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, February 26:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the highest number of deaths today since the pandemic started last year. VDH reported an increase of 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the Commonwealth to 8,197.

The state’s COVID-19 cases also increased by 1,657. The new state total is 572,639.

There was a slight change in the positivity rate, it is now at 7.8%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 46,568 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,488 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 313 are in the ICU and 187 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,781,339 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 26.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 14.0%.

A total of 587,990 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 33,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 25, the college has reported:

57 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

14 students are in isolation on campus.

27 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 24, here is what the college has reported:

11 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6%

11,475 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia