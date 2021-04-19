Coronavirus update: 25% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated; Residents over 16 eligible for vaccine

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, April 19:

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 77,983 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.3 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 19, 25% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments. Dinwiddie County is holding a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is happening at the Eastside Community Center for residents 18 and older. Appointments are required.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 978 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 647,111 COVID-19 cases and 10,595 deaths.

As of Monday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,046 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 257 of those patients in the ICU. There are 119 people currently on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 16, the college has reported:

45 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 9, here is what the college has reported:

2 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

25,291 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia