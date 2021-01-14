Coronavirus update: 27,429 people in Virginia have been fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 14, 2021:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,294 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 417,839.
The death toll is now at 5,626 after deaths in the commonwealth increased by 84.
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 34,013 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 3,196 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 583 are in the ICU and 366 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that 215,101 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 14, with a total of 943,400 vaccine doses distributed.
A total of 27,429 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.
In the Richmond region, including Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico over 4,000 people have been fully vaccinated.
Testing locations near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturdays: Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.
- Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.
Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 14, the college has reported:
- 83 active student cases and 33 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students are in isolation on campus.
- 4 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 13, here is what the college has reported:
- 14 active cases of COVID-19.
- The total positivity rate for December is 3.9 percent
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 14 shows that:
- 20 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,769 people have recovered from the virus since July.
Local COVID-19 cases
- Charles City County: 274 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 15,203 cases, 190 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 751 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,146 cases, 11 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,781 cases, 35 deaths
- City of Richmond: 10,807 cases, 118 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,137 cases, 16 deaths
- Goochland County: 805 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 4,906 cases, 83 deaths
- Henrico County: 15,033 cases, 313 deaths
- New Kent County: 845 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,070 cases, 6 deaths
- Johnson & Johnson is close to wrapping up data analysis for Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine trial.
- COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Researchers from Ohio State University said two new strains of COVID-19 have been identified in central Ohio, bringing with it new questions about how it could impact those across the state. Those researchers said that mutations of the COVID-19 virus are expected and have been studied since the pandemic began last March. […]
- EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – New Mexico is reporting its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 UK variant.
- Soldiers at Fort Lee are starting to get their second round of COVID-19 vaccines this week. Fort Lee has entered Phase 1b or 'Phase 1 Bravo' in the vaccination process.
- Many parents across Central Virginia are asking: "When can my child get the COVID-19 vaccine?" 8News spoke to one mom whose two sons are in a vaccine trial right now. One physician assistant based out of Chesterfield said it's research like that — that could help generate a vaccine for kids.
- Mission-essential personnel with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have started receiving their first COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), according to a release.
- The nation's overall death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 380,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, and is closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II, or about 407,000.
- Local health districts in the Richmond area (Chesterfield, Chickahominy, Henrico, and Richmond) will move into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, January 18, according to Dr. Danny Avula, the head of Virginia's COVID-19 distribution program.
- 'It helps me breathe easier at night'; VCU Health frontline doctor shares COVID-19 vaccination journeyVCU Health is moving full steam ahead continuing to vaccinate frontline workers, on Tuesday the medical facility announced certain VCU students are now also eligible for the vaccine.
- Unlike in 2020, when the debate over lockdowns often split along party lines, both Democratic and Republican leaders are signaling their opposition to forced closings and other measures.