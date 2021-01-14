Coronavirus update: 27,429 people in Virginia have been fully vaccinated

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. The U.S. registered its highest deaths yet from the coronavirus on the same day as a mob attack on the nation’s capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 14, 2021:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,294 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 417,839.

The death toll is now at 5,626 after deaths in the commonwealth increased by 84.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 34,013 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 3,196 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 583 are in the ICU and 366 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 215,101 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 14, with a total of 943,400 vaccine doses distributed.

A total of 27,429 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

In the Richmond region, including Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico over 4,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

Testing locations near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Wednesdays : Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane. Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.

Click here to find a test near you.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 14, the college has reported:

83 active student cases and 33 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

4 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 13, here is what the college has reported:

14 active cases of COVID-19.

The total positivity rate for December is 3.9 percent

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 14 shows that:

20 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,769 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

