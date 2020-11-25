Coronavirus update: 29 new deaths reported in Virginia, bringing total to 4,008

FILE – This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they’re rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 25.

Virginia saw an increase of 2,718 new reported cases of COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 226,300 people have coronavirus — 202,426 confirmed and 23,874 probable. VDH reports there have been 4,008 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate which increased slightly to 7.5 percent.

Most cases of COVID-19 in Virginia are seen in people ages 20-29, followed by 30 to 39-year-olds.

According to the Virginia Hospital COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of people currently hospitalized with a confirmed coronavirus positive result is 1,245. ICUs across the state are at 76 percent occupancy. Compared to last year there is a 10 percent increase.

As we head into Thanksgiving, health officials are expecting the number of cases to continue to rise due to social gatherings. It is advised that you do not travel during Thanksgiving or attend a gathering for more than 25 people, per Gov. Northam’s orders.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

Tuesdays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES AT UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 25, the university has reported:

16 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students in isolation on campus.

6 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 20, here is what the university has reported:

90 total cases and 22 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:

35 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Please note: The next update to the JMU dashboard will occur on 11/30. The university is closed from 11/23 to 11/27.

