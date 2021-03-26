Coronavirus update: 612,062 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia; 7 new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, March 26:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,799 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 612,062.
The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,154. The state’s positivity rate at 5.6%.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
- Thursday, April 1: Second Baptist Church, 2200 Broad Rock Blvd from 1 to 3 p.m.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 3,357,008 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 26.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 26.1%.
A total of 1,209,895 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 52,192 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,012 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 998 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 238 are in the ICU and 131 are on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 25, the college has reported:
- 52 active student cases and 15 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 4 students is in isolation on campus.
- 9 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 24, here is what the college has reported:
- 4 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 18,816 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 439 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 25,116 cases, 388 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,507 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,299 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,468 cases, 74 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,515 cases, 241 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,955 cases, 41 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,294 cases, 20 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,192 cases, 147 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,843 cases, 567 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,365 cases, 13 death
- Powhatan County: 1,756 cases, 10 deaths