Coronavirus update: 6,172 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia; COVID-19 vaccines delayed for RPS staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, January 25:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 6,172 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 478,619. COVID-19 related deaths are up to 6,081.

A total of 2,240 COVID-19 outbreaks have contributed 54,993 of Virginia cases.

The state’s positivity rate is at 12.6 percent.

A shortage of COVID-19 doses is to blame for a delay in vaccination efforts for a number of Richmond Public Schools employees.

In a letter to families on Friday, Superintendent Jason Kamras explained that the regional team responsible for giving out the vaccines at the Richmond Raceway was told 8,000 doses would be ready for this week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 37,191 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,892 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 554 are in the ICU and 324 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 416,200 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 24, an increase of 22,587 from the health department’s reporting on Jan. 23.

A total of 58,779 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

On average 21,007 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 1,055,975 vaccines have been distributed.

Testing locations near you

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

CHESTERFIELD

Monday , Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

, Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesday, Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 22, the college has reported:

52 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students are in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 20, here is what the college has reported:

35 current active COVID-19 cases*

The total positivity rate for December 2020 at 3.9 percent

* This figure includes 21 students who are currently in Richmond, but have not gone through the move-in process and have attended class remotely.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 21 shows that:

33 total (students and employees) cases since January 4.

23 active COVID-19 cases.

