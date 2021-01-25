Coronavirus update: 6,172 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia; COVID-19 vaccines delayed for RPS staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, January 25:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 6,172 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 478,619. COVID-19 related deaths are up to 6,081.
A total of 2,240 COVID-19 outbreaks have contributed 54,993 of Virginia cases.
The state’s positivity rate is at 12.6 percent.
A shortage of COVID-19 doses is to blame for a delay in vaccination efforts for a number of Richmond Public Schools employees.
In a letter to families on Friday, Superintendent Jason Kamras explained that the regional team responsible for giving out the vaccines at the Richmond Raceway was told 8,000 doses would be ready for this week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 37,191 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,892 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 554 are in the ICU and 324 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that 416,200 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 24, an increase of 22,587 from the health department’s reporting on Jan. 23.
A total of 58,779 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.
On average 21,007 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 1,055,975 vaccines have been distributed.
Testing locations near you
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.
- Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday, Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 22, the college has reported:
- 52 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 7 students are in isolation on campus.
- 7 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 20, here is what the college has reported:
- 35 current active COVID-19 cases*
- The total positivity rate for December 2020 at 3.9 percent
* This figure includes 21 students who are currently in Richmond, but have not gone through the move-in process and have attended class remotely.
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 21 shows that:
- 33 total (students and employees) cases since January 4.
- 23 active COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 326 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 18,005 cases, 198 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 964 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,545 cases, 14 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,392 cases, 36 deaths
- City of Richmond: 12,109 cases, 119 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,375 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 968 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,531 cases, 95 deaths
- Henrico County: 17,411 cases, 330 deaths
- New Kent County: 988 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,220 cases, 7 deaths
- Colonial Heights Public Schools students and staff will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25, 2020.
- The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Public Health reported Saturday that they are investigating the death of a man who received a COVID-19 vaccine.
- The Chesterfield Health District is working to establish a portal residents can use to register to get the COVID-19 vaccine after some confusion about a resource online.
- Over 22,500 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
- For some who survive COVID-19, beating the virus doesn't mean the end of the fight.
- Nearly a year to the day after the Chinese city of Wuhan went into lockdown to contain a virus that had already escaped, President Joe Biden began putting into effect a new war plan for fighting the outbreak in the U.S., Germany topped 50,000 deaths, and Britain closed in on 100,000.
- Some Richmond Public Schools employees will have to wait just a little bit longer for their COVID-19 vaccination. RPS released a statement on Friday saying the Virginia Department of Health is pushing back appointments due to a national vaccine shortage.
- A petition demanding vaccinations for Chesterfield teachers returning to county classrooms has nearly 4,000 signatures. It's the latest move inside the battle between some county parents and the school board.
- Health officials predict a 2-3 month wait for Phase 1b completion, COVID-19 vaccine demand outweighing supplyVirginia health officials are working to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine while managing high demand. The state received 300,000 requests in one week but only around a third of that supply is available.
- Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about how the federal government can help localities fight the COVID-19 outbreak during the United States Conference of Mayors' 89th annual Winter Meeting on Friday.