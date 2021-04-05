Coronavirus update: 7-day average of new daily cases reported in Virginia is 1,380

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, April 5:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,023 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 626,171.
The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,360. The state’s positivity rate remained at 6.4%.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 4,174,326 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 4.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 32.4%.
A total of 1,519,021 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 75,092 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 52,012 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,028 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 257 are in the ICU and 133 are on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of April 1, the college has reported:
- 45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 student is in isolation on campus.
- 7 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of April 2, here is what the college has reported:
- 20 current active COVID-19 cases
- March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%
- 21,143 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 458 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 25,714 cases, 400 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,547 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,378 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,553 cases, 78 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,960 cases, 251 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,994 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,331 cases, 22 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,462 cases, 148 deaths
- Henrico County: 23,549 cases, 581 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,401 cases, 14 death
- Powhatan County: 1,806 cases, 12 deaths