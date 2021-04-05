Coronavirus update: 7-day average of new daily cases reported in Virginia is 1,380

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, April 5:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,023 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 626,171.

The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,360. The state’s positivity rate remained at 6.4%.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 4,174,326 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 4.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 32.4%.

A total of 1,519,021 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 75,092 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 52,012 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,028 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 257 are in the ICU and 133 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 1, the college has reported:

45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 student is in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 2, here is what the college has reported:

20 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

21,143 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia