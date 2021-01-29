Coronavirus update: 7 percent of Virginia’s population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, January 29:

Coronavirus cases in Virginia went up 4,238 since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 497,912. The total number of deaths in the state are also increased by 71.

Since the pandemic started, 6,379 people in Virginia have lost their lives to the virus.

The state’s positivity rate is now at 12.2 percent.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that a total of 697,914 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Jan. 29.

Nearly 600,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 98,485 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 50-59 age group.

On average 28,457 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

RICHMOND

Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd

— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive-through event)

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 28, the college has reported:

48 active student cases and 1 active employee cases of COVID-19.

11 students are in isolation on campus.

39 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 27, here is what the college has reported:

112 current active COVID-19 cases*

The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3 percent.

* This figure includes 21 students who are currently in Richmond, but have not gone through the move-in process and have attended class remotely.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 27 shows that:

63 total (students and employees) cases since January 4.

51 active COVID-19 cases

