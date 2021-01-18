Coronavirus update: 7,245 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Virginia

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, January 18:

Cases in the Commonwealth have increased by 7,245 since yesterday, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 446,550. The 7-day average number of daily cases reported is 6,166.

Over the weekend, Virginia’s daily case count spiked. On Sunday, new case numbers hit an all-time high since the pandemic started at almost 10,000.

Deaths from COVID-19 have also increased to 5,739 — 5,042 confirmed and 697 probable.

The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 14.0 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 35,476 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 3,151 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 584 are in the ICU and 354 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 290,558 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 18.

A total of 34,307 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

On average 16,432 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 943,400 vaccines have been distributed.

Testing locations near you

CHESTERFIELD

  • Mondays: Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
  • Wednesdays: Jan. 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
  • Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Click here to find a test near you.

Local COVID-19 cases

  • Charles City County: 300 cases, 9 deaths
  • Chesterfield County: 16,641 cases, 193 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 876 cases, 30 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 1,356 cases, 12 deaths
  • City of Petersburg: 2,125 cases, 35 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 11,416 cases, 118 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 1,260 cases, 17 deaths
  • Goochland County: 877 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 5,171 cases, 83 deaths
  • Henrico County: 16,163 cases, 316 deaths
  • New Kent County: 888 cases, 7 death
  • Powhatan County: 1,151 cases, 6 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events