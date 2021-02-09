Coronavirus update: 78 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, February 9:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,291 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 534,116.
The state’s death toll is now at 6,898. The positivity rate has decreased to 10.2 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 42,199 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,248 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 467 are in the ICU and 290 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,130,763 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 9.
Nearly 11 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 217,605 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 35,811 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
Tuesday, February 9th — Diversity Richmond,1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
Friday, February 12th — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223 from 1 to 3 pm.
More information on COVID-19 Resources are available at www.rvastrong.org/testing
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 8, the college has reported:
- 53 active student cases and 0 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 26 students are in isolation on campus.
- 44 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 8, here is what the college has reported:
- 61 current active COVID-19 cases
- During the spring semester, 249 students tested positive for COVID-19.
- The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3.7 percent.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 365 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 20,876 cases, 216 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,171 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,891 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,807 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 13,563 cases, 143 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,624 cases, 20 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,126 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,195 cases, 104 deaths
- Henrico County: 19,760 cases, 355 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,134 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,467 cases, 7 deaths
- VB family medicine doctor asking VDH for vaccines; believes private practices should help vaccinate at-risk peopleThere have been many challenges with the vaccine rollout in the commonwealth. One of those challenges: Some family medicine doctors feel like they've been left out of the distribution process.
- CVS announced last week that they would begin administer vaccines at 36 pharmacy locations in Virginia as early as Tuesday. They have pushed the vaccination start date back twice since then, with appointments now starting on Friday.
- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the department said.
- Man in 70s collapses, dies after getting COVID vaccine in NY: Officials saw no sign of allergic reactionThe man collapsed as he was leaving the Hudson Yards vaccination site, New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said.
- Richmond, Henrico health districts don't have enough vaccines to open up to the rest of Phase 1b just yetThe Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts announced that starting Wednesday they plan to release data on demographic information of individuals who've received the COVID-19 vaccine.
- The head of the World Health Organization said Monday the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has raised questions about whether or not existing vaccines will work, calling it “concerning news” that the vaccines developed so far may be less effective against the variant first detected in South Africa.
- Dr. Valentina Hoyos Velez recorded explanations to go along with her illustrations and launched a YouTube channel, called Immune Cartoons, where she uploaded videos in English and Spanish explaining how COVID-19 vaccines work.
- U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, a Republican from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has died two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple news outlets.
- On average 36,647 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day in Virginia.
- The White House COVID-19 response team briefed the nation on the Biden administration's latest pandemic response efforts Monday, with the nation's top infectious diseases expert saying second vaccine doses should not be delayed.