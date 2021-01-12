Coronavirus update: 84 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia — second highest count since pandemic started

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 12, 2021:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,561 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 407,947.

The death toll is now at 5,477 after deaths in the commonwealth increased by 84. This is the second-highest number of deaths reported since the pandemic started.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 33,562 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 3,185 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 582 are in the ICU and 349 are on a ventilator.

VDH is reporting that 200,402 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 12, with a total of 773,825 vaccine doses distributed.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 12 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane. Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 8, the college has reported:

37 active student cases and 19 active employee cases of COVID-19.

0 students are in isolation on campus.

0 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 11, here is what the college has reported:

12 active cases of COVID-19.

9,483 total COVID-19 tests

Total positivity rate for December is 3.9 percent

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 8 shows that:

25 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,756 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES