Coronavirus update: 84 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia — second highest count since pandemic started

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 12, 2021:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,561 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 407,947.
The death toll is now at 5,477 after deaths in the commonwealth increased by 84. This is the second-highest number of deaths reported since the pandemic started.
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 33,562 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 3,185 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 582 are in the ICU and 349 are on a ventilator.
VDH is reporting that 200,402 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 12, with a total of 773,825 vaccine doses distributed.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturdays: Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Jan. 12 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
- Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.
- Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.
Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 8, the college has reported:
- 37 active student cases and 19 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 0 students are in isolation on campus.
- 0 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 11, here is what the college has reported:
- 12 active cases of COVID-19.
- 9,483 total COVID-19 tests
- Total positivity rate for December is 3.9 percent
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 8 shows that:
- 25 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,756 people have recovered from the virus since July.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 270 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 14,904 cases, 185 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 741 cases,30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,125 cases, 11 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,744 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Richmond: 10,558 cases, 108 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,104 cases, 16 deaths
- Goochland County: 766 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 4,830 cases, 80 deaths
- Henrico County: 14,738 cases, 306 deaths
- New Kent County: 838 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 989 cases, 6 deaths
- Still not sure which COVID-19 vaccination phase you fall under in Virginia? The Virginia Department of Health has a new online quiz to help.
- A new vaccination phase starts this week in some Virginia health districts, here's what you need to knowThis week, some areas of Virginia are beginning a new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes adults 75 and older as well as certain essential workers.
- Henrico County Public Schools on Facebook that they sent out a survey Monday afternoon asking employees' interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Two gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for COVID-19 — the first known instance of the virus being naturally transmitted to great apes.
- The City of Richmond is partnering with sanitizing company Citron to give away a quarter of a million dollars worth of personal protective equipment to local businesses.
- Tijuana officials are ordering the city's police department to start ticketing people not wearing face masks in public.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,530 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 403,386. Virginia’s positivity rate remains high at 16.7 percent.
- GRTC officials said they were notified Sunday that a GRTC employee died from COVID-19 complications.
- Public health officials sounded the alarm for months, complaining that they did not have enough support or money to get COVID-19 vaccines quickly into arms. Now the slower-than-expected start to the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history is proving them right.