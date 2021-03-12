Coronavirus update: Average of 53,203 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered daily in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, March 12:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,589 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 592,214.
The number of deaths reported in the state is 9,961. The state’s positivity has also decreased to 5.5%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 48,920 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,129 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 228 are in the ICU and 134 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,493,097 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 11.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 19%.
A total of 916,276 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 53,203 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday: Mar. 18 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Mar. 11, the college has reported:
- 39 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 2 students are in isolation on campus.
- 5 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Mar. 10, here is what the college has reported:
- 0 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 15,122 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 419 cases, 13 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,254 cases, 376 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,428 cases, 53 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,205 cases, 62 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,332 cases, 72 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,146 cases, 225 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,866 cases, 37 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,256 cases, 17 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,888 cases, 144 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,970 cases, 556 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,290 cases, 13 death
- Powhatan County: 1,697 cases, 10 deaths
- In the latest effort to get as many Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible, a specialized unit of Chesterfield County Fire & EMS is bringing the shots to patients at home.
- President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and outlined a plan to get the U.S. 'closer to normal' by July 4 in a prime time address to the nation on Thursday night, one year after the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic.
- It's widely known that the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines tend to come with more side effects than the first, including tiredness, headaches, chills, fever, nausea and muscle pain.
- After empty syringes were given as vaccine, here's how to check you're not getting a 'shot of nothing'Kroger is apologizing after staff at a Midlothian Turnpike location administered shots full of nothing instead of vaccine this week. A spokesperson for Kroger said less than ten people received these shots.
- Mounting frustrations and questions about Virginia's vaccine rollout prompted two local women to step in. Cindy Jez of Chesterfield and Liz Thurman of Henrico banded together to launch an online platform for those on the hunt for a covid-19 vaccine.
- Chesterfield County Public Schools reported a staff member at Monacan High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Chesterfield County announced on Wednesday that it has created a COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard specific to its health district.
- The emergence of new COVID-19 variants could complicate the picture.
- With spring break on the horizon, experts still advise against travel for fully vaccinated AmericansIt's that time of year when families and college kids alike pack their bags for a much-needed spring break, but health experts are still advising against travel even if you're fully vaccinated.
- Sens. Warner, Kaine announce more than $38.5M in federal funds going toward Virginia's vaccination effortsOn Wednesday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced federal funding totaling $38,564,692.58 to support vaccination efforts in Virginia.