Coronavirus update: Average of 53,203 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered daily in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, March 12:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,589 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 592,214.

The number of deaths reported in the state is 9,961. The state’s positivity has also decreased to 5.5%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 48,920 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,129 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 228 are in the ICU and 134 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 2,493,097 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 11.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 19%.

A total of 916,276 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 53,203 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday: Mar. 18 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Mar. 11, the college has reported:

39 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 students are in isolation on campus.

5 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Mar. 10, here is what the college has reported:

0 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

15,122 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia