Coronavirus update: Average of 74,066 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered daily in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, April 29:

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,187 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 658,341 COVID-19 cases and 10,751 deaths.

As of today, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 960 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 237 of those patients in the ICU. There are 138 people currently on a ventilator.

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 74,066 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than six million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 29, 29.9% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over six million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments. The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Hanover is offering a special clinic prioritizing teens using the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine will be available during select Wednesday evening clinics at Ashland Junction beginning this week on April 28. For more information, click here.

COVVID-19 testing near you

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 28, the college has reported:

33 active student cases and 6=3 active employee cases of COVID-19.

1 student is in isolation on campus.

4 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 28, here is what the college has reported:

2 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

27,987 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia