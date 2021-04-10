Coronavirus update: Average of 77,847 COVID-19 vaccines administered daily in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, April 10:
Virginia’s vaccination effort
Virginia is getting 77,847 doses into arms each day on average, an increase of nearly 20,000 from this time last month. According to the state’s health department, 98.4% of the doses Virginia has received have been administered.
As of April 10, more than 4.6 million doses have been given out and 1.7 million people are fully vaccinated. Over three million Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,700 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 634,325 COVID-19 cases and 10,458 deaths.
As of Saturday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,087 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 249 of those patients in the ICU. There are 133 people currently on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of April 9, the college has reported:
- 45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students are in isolation on campus.
- 8 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of April 9, here is what the college has reported:
- 16 current active COVID-19 cases
- March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%
- 23,345 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 466 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 26,046 cases, 404 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,573 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,425 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,602 cases, 79 deaths
- City of Richmond: 16,159 cases, 255 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 2,029 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,355 cases, 23 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,597 cases, 148 deaths
- Henrico County: 23,856 cases, 583 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,421 cases, 14 death
- Powhatan County: 1,813 cases, 14 deaths