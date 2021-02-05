Coronavirus update: Cases increase by 5,069 heading into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, February 5, 2021:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,069 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 521,4667. The total number of deaths in Virginia has reached 6,730.
The positivity rate decreased slightly to 10.8 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 41,288 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,363 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 462 are in the ICU and 294 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 963,953 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 5.
More than 800,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 157,507 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 38,384 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
- Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive-through event)
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 5, the college has reported:
- 51 active student cases and 0 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 18 students are in isolation on campus.
- 40 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 3, here is what the college has reported:
- 101 current active COVID-19 cases
- During the spring semester, 232 students tested positive for COVID-19.
- The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3.6 percent.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 357 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 19,944 cases, 212 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,113 cases, 33 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,825 cases, 20 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,749 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 13,252 cases, 140 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,560 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,088 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,049 cases, 103 deaths
- Henrico County: 19,210 cases, 352 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,107 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,387 cases, 7 deaths
- Health director not 'overly alarmed' about 11 student, staff cases in Chesterfield elementary schools, parents push for more dataWithin two days of elementary schools resuming live classes in Chesterfield, nearly a dozen elementary school students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
- The nation's top infectious disease expert said he expects Johnson & Johnson to apply for an emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 one-shot vaccine this month.
- CVS is adding even more vaccination sites at pharmacies in Virginia after reevaluating the number of vaccines they will have to distribute in the Commonwealth. Instead of 28 CVS pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines, there will now be 36 locations administering shots.
- This includes a total of 7,297 people aged 75 and older who have received the vaccine after they qualified under the next part of Phase 1b starting last Saturday, Jan. 30.
- After making adjustments to COVID-19 vaccine administration practices throughout the commonwealth, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says the state is averaging 40,000 immunizations per day.
- Virginia's SNAP program will release extra benefits this month to help you buy food.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,059 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 516,398. The total number of deaths has reached 6,650.
- Doctors are reporting a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine that mirrors a symptom of breast cancer.
- Phones are ringing off the hook at Richmond and Henrico Health District's COVID-19 Call Centers.