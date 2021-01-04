Coronavirus update: Cases rise by 3,771 in Virginia; Positivity rate at 15.8 percent

A medical worker prepares a syringe to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a nursing home in Burgbernheim, Germany, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,771 bringing the total of cases to 367,536. Over the last 7-days, Virginia cases have been increasing at an average of 4,480 per day.

The highest number of daily cases in Virginia since the pandemic started was reported on New Year’s Eve at 5,239.

As we start the new year, health experts are worried about rising cases due to holiday travels. In Virginia, the positivity rate is at 15.8 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,765 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 563 are in the ICU and 339 are on a ventilator. The ICU occupancy is 82 percent.

In Virginia, 87,618 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of January 3, with 404,675 total vaccine doses distributed.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 5 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue. Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

To find a test near you, click here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES