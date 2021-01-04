Coronavirus update: Cases rise by 3,771 in Virginia; Positivity rate at 15.8 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,771 bringing the total of cases to 367,536. Over the last 7-days, Virginia cases have been increasing at an average of 4,480 per day.
The highest number of daily cases in Virginia since the pandemic started was reported on New Year’s Eve at 5,239.
As we start the new year, health experts are worried about rising cases due to holiday travels. In Virginia, the positivity rate is at 15.8 percent.
According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,765 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 563 are in the ICU and 339 are on a ventilator. The ICU occupancy is 82 percent.
In Virginia, 87,618 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of January 3, with 404,675 total vaccine doses distributed.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Jan. 5 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
- Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.
- Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
To find a test near you, click here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 195 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 13,059 cases, 172 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 614 cases, 28 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 883 cases, 10 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,444 cases, 33 deaths
- City of Richmond: 9,158 cases, 94 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 916 cases, 15 deaths
- Goochland County: 612 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,828 cases, 72 deaths
- Henrico County: 12,337 cases, 293 deaths
- New Kent County: 646 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 865 cases, 6 deaths
