Coronavirus update: Cases up by 4,782 in Virginia on Christmas Eve

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, Dec. 24.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 323,915 cases of COVID-19 — 275,235 confirmed and 38,680 probable — on Christmas Eve. 4,791 Virginia residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 28,940 people that were hospitalized with the virus have been released from the hospital.

The state’s positivity rate is 11.5 percent. This is a slight decrease from the rate yesterday.

NEW COVID-19 VACCINE DASHBOARD

VDH has also set up a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard which includes a summary of vaccinations and demographics.

Currently, the VDH said COVID-19 vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. They said information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give a patient.

TRAVELING DURING PANDEMIC

Thousands of Virginians are getting ready to travel for the holiday season despite health officials recommending people stay home. As you head out make sure to check coronavirus restrictions in other states.

The CDC recommends following these steps to protect yourself and others when you travel:

Maintain a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) between you and others as much as possible.

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick

Limit contact with frequently touched surfaces, such as handrails, elevator buttons and kiosks. If you must touch these surfaces, use hand sanitizer or wash your hands afterward.

Wear a cloth face mask.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean your hands often. It’s especially important after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.



TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Monday, Dec. 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Dec. 29 — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd Drive-thru event Call COVID-19 hotline to register, (804) 205-3501

— 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd

Flu vaccines are also available every day Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00 am-4:30 pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES