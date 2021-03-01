Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases, deaths increase in Virginia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 23: A pop-up Covid-19 testing site is shown in a neighborhood among those that have seen some of the highest number of city deaths on February 23, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City. The U.S. this week surpassed 500,000 Covid-19 deaths. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, March 1:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,124 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 577,174.

The state’s COVID-19 cases also increased by 231. The new state total is 8,783.

There was a slight change in the positivity rate, it is now at 7.1%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 47,002 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,321 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 295 are in the ICU and 196 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,982,780 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Mar. 1.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 15.2%.

A total of 686,289 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 42,032 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 26, the college has reported:

52 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

9 students are in isolation on campus.

24 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 26, here is what the college has reported:

11 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6%

12,468 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

