Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases, deaths increase in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, March 1:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,124 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 577,174.
The state’s COVID-19 cases also increased by 231. The new state total is 8,783.
There was a slight change in the positivity rate, it is now at 7.1%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 47,002 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,321 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 295 are in the ICU and 196 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,982,780 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Mar. 1.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 15.2%.
A total of 686,289 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 42,032 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 26, the college has reported:
- 52 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 9 students are in isolation on campus.
- 24 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 26, here is what the college has reported:
- 11 current active COVID-19 cases
- January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6%
- 12,468 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 398 cases, 11 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 23,594 cases, 306 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,364 cases, 41 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,100 cases, 47 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,161 cases, 52 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,849 cases, 197 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,791 cases, 27 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,209 cases, 15 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,663 cases, 128 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,446 cases, 499 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,244 cases, 12 death
- Powhatan County: 1,644 cases, 8 deaths
- The White House coronavirus response team assembled by President Joe Biden will address the public Monday, as the rapid rollout of the nation's third approved COVID-19 vaccine gets underway.
- When it comes to COVID-19 variants and vaccines, many questions remain nebulous. But with new variants being discovered with frequency, how worried should we be about whether the vaccines will work against novel strains?
- Coronavirus update: More than 1,700 new cases reported in Virginia; 7-day positivity rate down to 7.2%There was a slight change in the positivity rate, it is now at 7.2%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.
- The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Saturday evening that the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will begin being offered in the Commonwealth next week.
- The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.
- CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sam McNulty is just days away from opening his establishments in Ohio City. That means hundreds of workers will return to work after being furloughed since November. “We are opening Market Garden Brewery, Bier Markt, Bar Cento and Nano Brew, all on March 10th,” said McNulty. “We would never want to step […]
- The Virginia Department of Health is reported an increase of 169 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the Commonwealth to 8,382. The state’s COVID-19 cases also increased by 1,675. The new state total is 574,314.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — While many may choose to let all incoming calls with unknown numbers go to voicemail, Virginia's vaccination coordinator is encouraging people to change that habit, as their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine could be on the other end of the line. Starting sometime next week, the majority of the retail pharmacy […]
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In just a few days, new COVID-19 restrictions will be taking effect in Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam is loosening guidelines as virus cases fall and vaccinations rise. Since November, Virginia restaurants and bars have had to cut off booze sales at 10 p.m. For some businesses, this may not have had […]
- U.S. health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson on Friday, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.