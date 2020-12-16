Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases go up by 3,931 as access to vaccine begins

COVID-19 vaccines that arrived at VCU Health for healthcare workers. (Photo: VCU)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 292,240 COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s update.

VDH data also shows that deaths in Virginia went up by 38 bringing COVID-19 fatalities to 4,508. The state’s positivity rate increased slightly to 11.4 percent.

COVID-19 data provided by the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Virginia as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered. On Tuesday, the first doses were given to frontline medical workers.

This afternoon VCU Health will give the vaccine to some of its healthcare employees.

The vaccinations will be offered first to front-line medical workers who care for COVID-19 patients. That includes those working in the intensive care unit or emergency department.

According to VCU Health, VCU Medical Center is only one of a few facilities in the state that’s able to properly store the vaccine.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Thursday, December 17th, 2:00PM-4:00PM, Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)**

Friday, December 18th, Regency Square Parking Deck (1420 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)**

**indicates drive thru event

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 15, the college has reported:

27 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 student is in isolation on campus.

5 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 14, here is what the college has reported:

116 total cases and 5 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.7 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 16, shows that:

39 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,687 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES