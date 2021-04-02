Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases increase by 1,538

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, April 2:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,538 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 622,339.

The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,279. The state’s positivity rate remains at 6.2%

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 3,850,838 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 1.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 30.1%.

A total of 1,375,802 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 66,882 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,677 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,045 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 243 are in the ICU and 137 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 1, the college has reported:

45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 student is in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of March 31, here is what the college has reported:

23 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.4%

20,712 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.Vaccine passports: Private sector will likely take lead; no federal mandate, White House says

