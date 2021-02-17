Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases on the rise; State positivity rate at 8.9 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, February 17:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,284 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 555, 592.

The state is reporting 7,075 deaths. The positivity rate is at 8.9 percent.

COVID-19 in headlines

Virginia’s pre-registration system opens

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened this morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

What you need to know about Virginia’s new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system

Northam to give COVID-19, vaccination efforts update at 2 p.m.

This afternoon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

The governor is expected to provide details on a new COVID-19 hotline that will help residents who are uncomfortable or unable to register online for the vaccine.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 44,595 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,823 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 386 are in the ICU and 239 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,427,750 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 17.

Over 12 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 366,058 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 33,959 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Monday : Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

‘They basically abandoned us,’ Sussex County Health Department closed as the pandemic hit Virginia

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 16, the college has reported:

81 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

39 students are in isolation on campus.

79 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 15, here is what the college has reported:

15 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent

9,112 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia