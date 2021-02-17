Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases on the rise; State positivity rate at 8.9 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, February 17:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,284 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 555, 592.
The state is reporting 7,075 deaths. The positivity rate is at 8.9 percent.
COVID-19 in headlines
Virginia’s pre-registration system opens
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened this morning.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
What you need to know about Virginia’s new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system
Northam to give COVID-19, vaccination efforts update at 2 p.m.
This afternoon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.
The governor is expected to provide details on a new COVID-19 hotline that will help residents who are uncomfortable or unable to register online for the vaccine.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 44,595 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,823 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 386 are in the ICU and 239 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,427,750 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 17.
Over 12 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 366,058 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 33,959 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday: Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
‘They basically abandoned us,’ Sussex County Health Department closed as the pandemic hit Virginia
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 16, the college has reported:
- 81 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 39 students are in isolation on campus.
- 79 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 15, here is what the college has reported:
- 15 current active COVID-19 cases
- January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent
- 9,112 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 385 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 22,643 cases, 217 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,264 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,985 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,912 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,159 cases, 148 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,706 cases, 20 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,178 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,411 cases, 105 deaths
- Henrico County: 20,599 cases, 358 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,189 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,596 cases, 7 deaths
- FEMA opened its first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites Tuesday, setting up in Los Angeles and Oakland as part of an effort by the Biden administration to get shots into arms more quickly.
- 'Significant sense of urgency' from residents waiting for COVID-19 vaccine pushes effort to secure 2,000 doses for event in PetersburgResidents waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine from the Crater Health District, which is based in Petersburg but serves a region that stretches to the North Carolina line, could soon be offered an appointment for the end of the week after 2,000 doses were secured for an event Friday.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci is now saying it will likely be mid-summer before the majority of Americans will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— Due to the cold, some COVID-19 vaccine clinics have postponed the distribution for the second dose, but health officials say it won't interfere with its effectiveness. Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority, told KVEO it is okay if the process is delayed due to weather, shipments, or for a personal reason. […]
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people not to take pain relievers like Tylenol or Motrin before getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
- Coronavirus update: Over 12 percent of Virginia's population vaccinated with at least one dose; Statewide pre-registration system opensThe Virginia Department of Health has opened a new centralized website that allows Virginians to easily pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened this morning.
- Three sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy said Monday, less than a year after a massive outbreak on the ship sidelined it in Guam for nearly two months.
- A pediatrician wants parents to know the flu vaccine could protect your child from life-long complications from coronavirus.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that passage of the federal stimulus bill will help schools reopen more safely.