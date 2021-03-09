Coronavirus update: COVID-19 deaths in Virginia on downward trend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, March 9:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,537 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 588,129.
COVID-19 deaths in Virginia are experiencing a downward trend. The number of deaths reported today was 107.
The state’s positivity has also decreased slightly to 5.8%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 48,612 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,172 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 244 are in the ICU and 149 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
*At the time this article was published VDH has yet to update their vaccine summary. Data is from Monday, March 8.
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,306,251 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 8.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 17.5%.
A total of 823,887 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 52,575 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Mar. 8, the college has reported:
- 41 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 2 students are in isolation on campus.
- 6 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Mar. 8, here is what the college has reported:
- 1 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 14, 432 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 414 cases, 12 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,087 cases, 365 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,425 cases, 52 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,191 cases, 59 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,282 cases, 69 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,084 cases, 218 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,860 cases, 37 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,246 cases, 17 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,846 cases, 143 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,853 cases, 546 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,271 cases, 13 death
- Powhatan County: 1,674 cases, 10 deaths
- A return to normal appears to be on the horizon for Virginians after new federal guidance for fully vaccinated Americans was released.
- VCU Health is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for patients who meet certain criteria. They will be working to vaccinate people most at risk for severe disease.
- The first coronavirus case in Virginia was detected on March 7, 2020. One year later, Gov. Ralph Northam is sitting down with 8News to reflect on how things have changed and how long it will take to return to normal.
- Restaurant workers in an area known for its spectacular eateries can now get COVID-19 vaccines.
- Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.
- The Virginia Department of Health announced the first case of the South Africa COVID-19 variant was identified in an adult resident of Central Virginia.
- The CDC recommends pet owners limit their pet's interaction with people outside their household to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to the animals.
- The envy and moral judgements about whether others deserve to be prioritized are understandable and could reflect anxieties about being able to get vaccines for ourselves or our loved ones
- Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are including restaurant workers in Phase 1b.