Coronavirus update: COVID-19 deaths increase by 30 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, January 15:
COVID-19 related deaths in the Commonwealth have increased by 15, bringing the total number of Virginians who have lost their lives to 5,656 — 4,982 confirmed and 674 probable.
Currently, there are 422,634 COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 2,127 outbreaks have contributed to 50,551 COVID-19 cases in the state.
The positivity rate has been decreasing slightly this week and is now at 15.2 percent.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that 237,855 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 15, with a total of 943,400 vaccine doses distributed.
A total of 30,475 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.
Testing locations near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.
Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.
Click here to find a test near you.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 14, the college has reported:
- 83 active student cases and 33 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students are in isolation on campus.
- 4 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 13, here is what the college has reported:
- 14 active cases of COVID-19.
- The total positivity rate for December is 3.9 percent
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 14 shows that:
- 20 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,769 people have recovered from the virus since July.
Local COVID-19 cases
- Charles City County: 276 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 15,425 cases, 191 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 758 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,158 cases, 12 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,811 cases, 35 deaths
- City of Richmond: 10,915 cases, 118 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,153 cases, 17 deaths
- Goochland County: 814 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 4,921 cases, 83 deaths
- Henrico County: 15,231 cases, 313 deaths
- New Kent County: 843 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,086 cases, 6 deaths
- As vaccinations continue across the U.S., some companies are offering financial incentives to encourage their workers to get the shots.
- Henrico County Public Schools announced plans to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to staff next week
- Richmond City Councilwoman voices hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine, health experts address skepticism in U.S.Richmond City Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert is receiving some backlash online after she tweeted about her hesitancy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Hanover County announced it has plans to create and expand new COVID-19 clinics as Central Virginia prepares to enter Phase 1b.
- It won't be long before Richmond Public Schools teachers and staff are lined up to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras announced on Thursday that employees would start receiving vaccine registration links that same day.
- More than 70% of Virginians likely to get COVID-19 vaccine and 64% back mask mandate, VCU poll findsA statewide poll released Thursday by Virginia Commonwealth University found that more than 70% of Virginians say they are now likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a 13% increase from September, and 64% back a federal-level mask mandate.
- The Virginia Department of Health has expanded its partnership with Walgreens to offer Abbott BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 antigen testing from four to fifteen stores.
- For COVID to become more similiar to a common cold, herd immunity is required, which can be achieved when large swaths of the population contract the virus or are vaccinated against it. The latter scenario would involve far fewer lives lost.
- The rapid expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations to senior citizens across the U.S. has led to bottlenecks, system crashes and hard feelings in many states because of overwhelming demand for the shots.
- Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a press conference today at 2 p.m. where he is expected to give an update on COVID-19 vaccinations, guidance for k-12 schools and security measures in advance of the Presidential Inauguration.