Coronavirus update: COVID-19 deaths increase by 30 in Virginia

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, January 15:

COVID-19 related deaths in the Commonwealth have increased by 15, bringing the total number of Virginians who have lost their lives to 5,656 — 4,982 confirmed and 674 probable.

Currently, there are 422,634 COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 2,127 outbreaks have contributed to 50,551 COVID-19 cases in the state.

The positivity rate has been decreasing slightly this week and is now at 15.2 percent.

Virginia COVID-19 data by the numbers for Jan. 15, 2021

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 237,855 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 15, with a total of 943,400 vaccine doses distributed.

A total of 30,475 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

Testing locations near you

CHESTERFIELD

  • Mondays: Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
  • Wednesdays: Jan. 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
  • Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

  • Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.
Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.

Click here to find a test near you.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 14, the college has reported:

  • 83 active student cases and 33 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 3 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 4 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 13, here is what the college has reported:

  • 14 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The total positivity rate for December is 3.9 percent

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 14 shows that:

  • 20 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,769 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local COVID-19 cases

  • Charles City County: 276 cases, 9 deaths
  • Chesterfield County: 15,425 cases, 191 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 758 cases, 30 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 1,158 cases, 12 deaths
  • City of Petersburg: 1,811 cases, 35 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 10,915 cases, 118 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 1,153 cases, 17 deaths
  • Goochland County: 814 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 4,921 cases, 83 deaths
  • Henrico County: 15,231 cases, 313 deaths
  • New Kent County: 843 cases, 7 death
  • Powhatan County: 1,086 cases, 6 deaths
