Coronavirus update: COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia surpass 6,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, Jan. 22:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,147 new COVID-19 cases. The Commonwealth’s total case count has increased to 463,751. The number of deaths in the state is 6,002. On Thursday, deaths in Virginia increased by 79.
The state’s positivity rate continues to trend downward and is now at 13.0 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 36,577 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,972 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 509 are in the ICU and 332 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that 376,823 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 22.
A total of 48,034 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.
On average 19,405 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 943,400 vaccines have been distributed.
RELATED: Two GRTC employees, one contractor test positive for COVID-19 at testing event
Testing locations near you
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.
- Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday, Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
Click here to find a test near you.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 21, the college has reported:
- 54 active student cases and 13 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 7 students are in isolation on campus.
- 5 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 20, here is what the college has reported:
- 10 active COVID-19 cases
- Total positivity rate for December 2020 at 3.9 percent
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 21 shows that:
- 33 total (students and employees) cases since January 4.
- 23 active COVID-19 cases.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 316 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 17,408 cases, 195 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 924 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,436 cases, 12 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,253 cases, 36 deaths
- City of Richmond: 11,778 cases, 119 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,312 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 930 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,332 cases, 93 deaths
- Henrico County: 16,846 cases, 329 deaths
- New Kent County: 953 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,184 cases, 7 deaths
- The Commonwealth’s total case count has increased to 463,751. The number of deaths in the state is 6,002.
- The NFL has invited thousands of health care workers who received the coronavirus vaccine to the upcoming Super Bowl in Tampa, the league announced Friday.
- A handful of new coronavirus strains have emerged overseas and health officials believe they are more contagious than the original.
- Virginia residents frustrated with the slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout are finding luck when they travel south of the state border.
- It’s a striking contrast to Donald Trump’s White House, which was the epicenter of no less than three separate outbreaks of COVID-19, their true scale not fully known because aides refused to discuss cases publicly.
- Even after President Biden's announcement of his national COVID-19 strategy, vaccination anxiety is still prevalent all over the country, including hard-hit California.
- Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.
- The wearable test strips, currently in development at UCSD, would change color if the virus is detected in a person's breath or saliva.
- A top Virginia public health official says he's confident no COVID-19 vaccine doses have gone to waste, despite hiccups in the state’s rollout of the vaccine.
- A Chesterfield dental center is not just filling cavities anymore — they are also filling a desperate gap in the county's vaccination rollout.