Coronavirus update: Daily COVID-19 cases in Virginia continue to increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s coronavirus cases are up by 1,435.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia has 178,432 confirmed and 16,480 probably cases.

The state’s positivity rate is seeing an increase compared to last week. The positivity rate is now at 6.2 percent.

A total of 1,365 outbreaks amount to 29,501 COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth.

This afternoon, Governor Ralph Northam will be addressing the state and providing an update to coronavirus.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, November 12 — Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

HENRICO

Tuesday, November 11 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, November 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 9, the college has reported:

31 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

5 student is in isolation on campus.

19 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 9, here is what the college has reported:

44 total cases and 7 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 6, shows that:

24 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,591 people have recovered from the virus since July.

