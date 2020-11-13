Coronavirus update: Daily COVID-19 related deaths reported increasing in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s daily count of new COVID-19 cases is just below the 7-day average. The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,235 new cases Friday.

According to the state health department, Virginia has a total of 199,262 cases — 181,476 confirmed and 17,786 probable. Deaths in the state increased by 27 bringing the total to 3,785.

The state’s positivity rate is at 6.5 percent.

Locally, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Richmond, said Health Director Dr. Danny Avula during a virtual update Thursday.

Younger people are making up a large part of the city’s COVID-19 cases. Dr. Avula said the 20-29 age group is dominating the number of cases, followed by the 30-39 age group.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, November 12 — Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, November 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 12, the college has reported:

30 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 student is in isolation on campus.

21 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 11, here is what the college has reported:

53 total cases and 13 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 11, shows that:

25 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,603 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES