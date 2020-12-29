Coronavirus update: Deaths in Virginia close to 5,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to steadily increase.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Heath, 4,122 new cases were reported Tuesday.

59 new deaths were also reported bringing the total number of people who have lost their life to coronavirus in the state to 4,920.

The state’s positivity rate slightly decreased to 12.2 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,698 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 539 are in the ICU and 326 are on a ventilator.

The VHHA’s dashboard also says that the ICU occupancy rate, which was 67 percent last year, is currently at 78 percent. Overall, over 30,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia.

NEW COVID-19 VACCINE DASHBOARD

VDH has also set up a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard which includes a summary of vaccinations and demographics.

Currently, the VDH said COVID-19 vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. They said information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give a patient.

As of Monday, a total of 41,709 doses have been administered but nobody in Virginia is fully vaccinated.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Monday, Dec. 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Dec. 29 — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd Drive-thru event Call COVID-19 hotline to register, (804) 205-3501

— 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd

Flu vaccines are also available every day Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00 am-4:30 pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES