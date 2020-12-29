Coronavirus update: Deaths in Virginia close to 5,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to steadily increase.
According to data from the Virginia Department of Heath, 4,122 new cases were reported Tuesday.
59 new deaths were also reported bringing the total number of people who have lost their life to coronavirus in the state to 4,920.
The state’s positivity rate slightly decreased to 12.2 percent.
According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,698 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 539 are in the ICU and 326 are on a ventilator.
The VHHA’s dashboard also says that the ICU occupancy rate, which was 67 percent last year, is currently at 78 percent. Overall, over 30,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia.
NEW COVID-19 VACCINE DASHBOARD
VDH has also set up a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard which includes a summary of vaccinations and demographics.
Currently, the VDH said COVID-19 vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. They said information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give a patient.
As of Monday, a total of 41,709 doses have been administered but nobody in Virginia is fully vaccinated.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday, Dec. 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Dec. 29 — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd
- Drive-thru event
- Call COVID-19 hotline to register, (804) 205-3501
Flu vaccines are also available every day Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00 am-4:30 pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 189 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 12,727 cases, 165 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 600 cases, 28 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 845 cases, 10 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,366 cases, 33 deaths
- City of Richmond: 8,954 cases, 93 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 874 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 604 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,678 cases, 71 deaths
- Henrico County: 11,999 cases, 290 deaths
- New Kent County: 620 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 797 cases, 6 deaths
- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are expected to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
- President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks now rests with the Senate after the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the president's demand to increase the $600 stipends, but Republicans have shown little interest in boosting spending.
- GRTC reported two new employee cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of workers on leave to 20.
- A huge U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak.
- Looking to travel next year? You may need more than just the coronavirus vaccine.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,599 new COVID-19 cases following Christmas weekend.
- A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said.
