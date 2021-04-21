Coronavirus update: Free COVID-19 testing event in Richmond next week; Cases up by 1,261 in Virginia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 23: A pop-up Covid-19 testing site is shown in a neighborhood among those that have seen some of the highest number of city deaths on February 23, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City. The U.S. this week surpassed 500,000 Covid-19 deaths. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, April 21:

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,261 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 649,608 COVID-19 cases and 10,640 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,120 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 271 of those patients in the ICU. There are 130 people currently on a ventilator.

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 77,220 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.4 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 21, 25.8% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments. Dinwiddie County is holding a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is happening at the Eastside Community Center for residents 18 and older. Appointments are required.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

COVID testing near you

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 20, the college has reported:

43 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 students are in isolation on campus.

6 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 19, here is what the college has reported:

4 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

25,652 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia