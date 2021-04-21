Coronavirus update: Free COVID-19 testing event in Richmond next week; Cases up by 1,261 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, April 21:
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,261 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 649,608 COVID-19 cases and 10,640 deaths.
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,120 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 271 of those patients in the ICU. There are 130 people currently on a ventilator.
Virginia’s vaccination effort
Virginia is getting 77,220 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.4 million doses have been administered in Virginia.
As of April 21, 25.8% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Local COVID-19 vaccine updates
- All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.
- Dinwiddie County is holding a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is happening at the Eastside Community Center for residents 18 and older. Appointments are required.
- The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
COVID testing near you
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of April 20, the college has reported:
- 43 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 2 students are in isolation on campus.
- 6 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of April 19, here is what the college has reported:
- 4 current active COVID-19 cases
- March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%
- 25,652 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 489 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 26,735 cases, 413 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,650 cases, 58 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,508 cases, 66 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,717 cases, 81 deaths
- City of Richmond: 16,549 cases, 256 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 2,072 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,401 cases, 23 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,864 cases, 150 deaths
- Henrico County: 24,553 cases, 595 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,453 cases, 15 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,852 cases, 15 deaths