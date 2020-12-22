Coronavirus update: Henrico County COVID-19 cases surpass 11,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for December 22, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 314,481 cases of COVID-19 — 268,472 confirmed and 46,009 probable — Tuesday. The death toll is now at 4,705.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported 28,175 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.
A total of 1,836 outbreaks in the state has contributed to 41,727 COVID-19 cases. The state’s positivity rate remains at 11.4 percent.
With about 80% of its ICU beds filled, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System will implement tighter restrictions on patient visitation Tuesday by limiting visits for adults without COVID-19 from noon to 8 p.m. only.
The current policy at VCU Health’s hospital in Richmond allows for only one person to visit a non-COVID-19 patient between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The impending change on Tuesday will cut that window by four hours, VCU Health spokeswoman Laura Rossacher told 8News’ Kerri O’Brien.
Dr. David Lanning, the interim chief medical officer for VCU Medical Center, said the system has over 70 COVID-19 patients as of Monday and will have to reschedule some elective surgeries and shift an unknown number of appointments to telemedicine due to growing concerns over the strain on the hospital’s ICU.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday, Dec. 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 169 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 11,678 cases, 156 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 546 cases, 27 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 762 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 8,349 cases, 90 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 828 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 543 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,314 cases, 65 deaths
- Henrico County: 10,924 cases, 275 deaths
- New Kent County: 538 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 674 cases, 6 deaths
- The House easily passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
- Carlos Escobar Mejia died in a hospital after contracting COVID-19 while being held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center. He is considered the first person to die while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
- The second FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine started arriving at medical facilities Monday.
- Senior officials on the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed and U.S. health and defense leaders are providing an update Monday on the country's COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
- The governor said he believes the hospitals are equipped to handle the predicted holiday surge and the state can avoid a shutdown.
- In the weeks that Mark Riggs went from feeling worn down before Thanksgiving to dying of COVID-19 last Monday, only six calls about people not wearing face coverings rolled into the Abilene Police Department. Even though defiance of Texas' mask mandate is easy to find.
- Does it spread more easily? Make people sicker? Mean that treatments and vaccines won’t work? Questions are multiplying as fast as new strains of the coronavirus, especially the one now moving through England. Scientists say there is reason for concern but that the new strains should not cause alarm.
- California’s overwhelmed hospitals are setting up makeshift extra beds for coronavirus patients, and a handful of facilities in hard-hit Los Angeles County are drawing up emergency plans in case they have to limit how many people receive life-saving care.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday said it was monitoring reports of allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccination and made recommendations on how people with histories of allergies should proceed.
