Coronavirus update: Masks on for Virginia residents despite CDC guidance; Nearly 37% of state is fully vaccinated

A pedestrian walks by graffiti encouraging the wearing of masks on April 20, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Counties in the San Francisco Bay Area have announced that people must wear masks when in public or at the workplace in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians are still required to wear masks and comply with Governor Northam’s executive order.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask indoors in most settings; excluding planes, trains, buses, hospitals and prisons. However, Virginia guidelines require anyone five years old and up must cover their mouth and nose with a face-covering indoors, as well as workforce employees.

The governor’s office said they were in the process of aligning state guidance with the CDC’s change. A specific timeline on when the mask-wearing guidelines would be updated in the state is not available.

On Friday morning, Republican leaders issued a statement requesting that the governor overturn the state’s mask mandate.

“We call on Governor Northam to conform the Commonwealth’s guidance to that of the CDC’s by immediately rescinding his mask mandate. It’s time for Virginians who have been vaccinated to breathe freely once again,” the joint statement said.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 493 new cases. Since the pandemic started, there have been a total of 669,219COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth and 10,991 deaths.

Over three million people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia and nearly seven million total doses administered.

