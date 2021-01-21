Coronavirus update: Nearly 40,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, Jan. 21:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,013 new COVID-19 cases. The Commonwealth’s total case count has increased to 459,604. The number of deaths in the state is 5,940.
The state’s positivity rate continues to trend downward and is now at 13.2 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 36,379 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 3,098 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 545 are in the ICU and 337 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that 320,593 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 20.
A total of 39,458 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.
On average 18,740 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 943,400 vaccines have been distributed.
Testing locations near you
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.
- Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday, Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 20, the college has reported:
- 49 active student cases and 19 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 0 students are in isolation on campus.
- 0 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 20, here is what the college has reported:
- 10 active COVID-19 cases
- Total positivity rate for December 2020 at 3.9 percent
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 21 shows that:
- 19 total (students and employees) cases since January 4.
- 11 active COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 313 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 17,254 cases, 194 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 913 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,420 cases, 12 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,111 cases, 36 deaths
- City of Richmond: 11,718 cases, 118 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,296 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 917 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,299 cases, 91 deaths
- Henrico County: 16,705 cases, 326 deaths
- New Kent County: 946 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,175 cases, 7 deaths
