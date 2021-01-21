Coronavirus update: Nearly 40,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, Jan. 21:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,013 new COVID-19 cases. The Commonwealth’s total case count has increased to 459,604. The number of deaths in the state is 5,940.

The state’s positivity rate continues to trend downward and is now at 13.2 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 36,379 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 3,098 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 545 are in the ICU and 337 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 320,593 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 20.

A total of 39,458 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

On average 18,740 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 943,400 vaccines have been distributed.

Testing locations near you

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

CHESTERFIELD

Monday , Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

, Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesday , Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

, Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 20, the college has reported:

49 active student cases and 19 active employee cases of COVID-19.

0 students are in isolation on campus.

0 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 20, here is what the college has reported:

10 active COVID-19 cases

Total positivity rate for December 2020 at 3.9 percent

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 21 shows that:

19 total (students and employees) cases since January 4.

11 active COVID-19 cases.

