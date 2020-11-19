Coronavirus update: New 7-day daily average up to 1,823

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest with the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia.
Since the last reporting period, the Virginia Department of Health has confirmed 190,156 cases and 3,896 COVID-19 related deaths in the commonwealth.
This morning, VDH reported 1,954 new cases. The state is now at 210,787 total cases with a 7.1 percent positivity rate. The new 7-day average of daily cases being reported is up to 1,823.
1,460 COVID-19 outbreaks have led to 31,277 of the cases the state is experiencing.
According to the demographic data, the 20-29 age group is reporting the most COVID-19 cases — 43,382.
If you think you need a COVID-19 test, do not wait. Visit one of the following free testing locations in Central Virginia:
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, November 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Saturday, November 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Thursday, November 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fridays, November 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Nov. 18, the college has reported:
- 22 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 student is in isolation on campus.
- 27 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Nov. 18, here is what the college has reported:
- 81 total cases and 28 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%
The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 19, shows that:
- 35 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 125 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 8,363 cases, 124 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 366 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 567 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 6,159 cases, 80 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 612 cases, 13 deaths
- Goochland County: 382 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 2,090 cases, 48 deaths
- Henrico County: 7,509 cases, 242 deaths
- New Kent County: 343 cases, 4 death
- Powhatan County: 385 cases, 6 deaths