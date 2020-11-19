Coronavirus update: New 7-day daily average up to 1,823

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus

File: Coronavirus close up

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest with the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia.

Since the last reporting period, the Virginia Department of Health has confirmed 190,156 cases and 3,896 COVID-19 related deaths in the commonwealth.

This morning, VDH reported 1,954 new cases. The state is now at 210,787 total cases with a 7.1 percent positivity rate. The new 7-day average of daily cases being reported is up to 1,823.

1,460 COVID-19 outbreaks have led to 31,277 of the cases the state is experiencing.

According to the demographic data, the 20-29 age group is reporting the most COVID-19 cases — 43,382.

If you think you need a COVID-19 test, do not wait. Visit one of the following free testing locations in Central Virginia:

RICHMOND

  • Tuesday, November 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

CHESTERFIELD

  • Saturday, November 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.  
  • Thursday, November 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Fridays, November 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.  
  • Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 18, the college has reported:

  • 22 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 6 student is in isolation on campus.
  • 27 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 18, here is what the college has reported:

  • 81 total cases and 28 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 19, shows that:

  • 35 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

  • Charles City County: 125 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 8,363 cases, 124 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 366 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 567 cases, 9 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 6,159 cases, 80 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 612 cases, 13 deaths
  • Goochland County: 382 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 2,090 cases, 48 deaths
  • Henrico County: 7,509 cases, 242 deaths
  • New Kent County: 343 cases, 4 death
  • Powhatan County: 385 cases, 6 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events