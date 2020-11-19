Coronavirus update: New 7-day daily average up to 1,823

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest with the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia.

Since the last reporting period, the Virginia Department of Health has confirmed 190,156 cases and 3,896 COVID-19 related deaths in the commonwealth.

This morning, VDH reported 1,954 new cases. The state is now at 210,787 total cases with a 7.1 percent positivity rate. The new 7-day average of daily cases being reported is up to 1,823.

1,460 COVID-19 outbreaks have led to 31,277 of the cases the state is experiencing.

According to the demographic data, the 20-29 age group is reporting the most COVID-19 cases — 43,382.

If you think you need a COVID-19 test, do not wait. Visit one of the following free testing locations in Central Virginia:

RICHMOND

Tuesday, November 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, November 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 18, the college has reported:

22 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 student is in isolation on campus.

27 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 18, here is what the college has reported:

81 total cases and 28 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 19, shows that:

35 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES